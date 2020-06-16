Landmark Conservancy invites the Bayfield-area community to a virtual meeting Monday to discuss the future of the Brownstone Trail linking the city of Bayfield to Port Superior Marina near Pikes Creek in the town of Bayfield.
The Brownstone Trail travels alongside Lake Superior on an old railroad grade primarily over private properties. It formally opened to the public in 1996 when landowners signed trail easements with Landmark Conservancy.
In addition to its primary role of holding the easements, Landmark helps steward sections of the Brownstone Trail with assistance from private landowners who own the trail, the city and town of Bayfield, and other trail supporters. While the majority of projects — such as adding gravel or removing invasive plants — are relatively easy to complete, slumps also occur along the lakeshore and these take more time to address due to their causes, land ownership and access, and cost.
In 2019, Landmark Conservancy closed a section of the Brownstone Trail because of an unstable slope and safety concerns on a property that had been recently donated to the organization. Since then, Landmark has been working with an engineering firm to assess and understand causes and current conditions, and to identify options for restoration and stabilization of this area and the trail.
Because the Brownstone Trail is a community asset, Landmark is approaching this project in a collaborative way. A group of Bayfield area residents has formed a Brownstone Trail Ad-hoc Advisory Committee and is working with Landmark to identify a spectrum of options and obtain community feedback.
Landmark Conservancy will hold a virtual community meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday when participants will learn about the slump site and ideas for long-term and short-term restoration, be invited to give feedback, participate in a discussion of long-term stewardship needs for the Brownstone Trail, and help Landmark and community partners identify a collective way forward.
Anyone who lives in the Bayfield area or uses the Brownstone Trail may contact Landmark Conservancy at info@landmarkwi.org to receive a meeting invitation via email.
An RSVP to the meeting will be required.
