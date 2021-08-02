Broadway & Beyond, a celebration of Broadway’s best-loved songs and composers with Jan Lee and David Oliver, will be featured by Bayfield Summer Concerts Thursday, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Bayfield Presbyterian Church, 306 Washington Ave.
Well-known local artist Jan Lee writes: “David and I discovered our mutual love of musical theater while we were both teaching at Northland College some 20 or so years ago. Between classes, we would gather in his studio to work on ‘serious music’ – art songs and arias and such – only to end up unabashedly singing Rogers & Hammerstein, Candor & Ebb, Andrew Lloyd Weber and others instead. It was during one of those impromptu moments that we first came up with the idea of putting together a program of best-loved songs. We have continued our passion for show tunes, and are grateful for your presence as we celebrate the wonderful, unique art form of the Broadway musical and its impact on American culture.”
Atlanta pianist David Oliver received his bachelor’s degree in piano performance from Baylor University, his master’s from the Peabody Conservatory, and his doctor of musical arts degree from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. As a performing artist, Oliver has made solo, collaborative and orchestral appearances across the United States and abroad, including a solo tour through Colombia, France, Switzerland, and the U.S. He won first prize at the 1984 Josef Hofmann International Piano Competition in Philadelphia and at the 1983 Baylor University Piano Concerto Competition.
Singer-actor Jan Lee has originated many roles in the Twin Cities and around the U.S. She’s been a house show director and featured performer at the Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield since 1987. She founded Stagenorth in Washburn, in 2000 and in 2002, she and Stagenorth were named Official Wisconsin Treasures by the governor for her work and community service as its founding artistic director. Jan is currently a member of the Jazz On The Bay Trio with Severin Behnen and Jane Aleckson, as well as the accordion duo, Double Squeeze, and has collaborated with Oliver in many concerts and theatrical performances over the last 20 years.
COVID-19 precautions will be observed at the performance.
Information provided by Bayfield Summer Concerts.
