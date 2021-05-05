You may recognize the landmark above, located at the south entrance to Bayfield on Highway 13. Fountain Garden Park was purchased in 1990 by Mary Rice and Jerry and Mary Phillips to preserve this focal corner of the city. The park, dedicated in 1996, combines Bayfield’s rich heritage as a horticultural area and its 19th-century reputation as the “Fountain City." It is a beautiful tribute that the Bayfield Heritage Association’s dedicated Wednesday Weeder volunteers have proudly maintained over the years.
The park’s historic water fountain, originating from the old Ashland City Hall, urgently requires plumbing, electrical and masonry repairs to restore its aesthetic and structural integrity so that it may be enjoyed for many years to come.
To support this effort, the Bayfield Heritage Association is selling bricks that can be engraved with a family’s name, in honor of an organization or in memory or honor of loved ones. These bricks will replace deteriorating bricks in the fountain’s surround and be installed this summer. Bricks are $100 each and can be purchased using this online form: https://donationbricks.com/bhafountain. Please submit your order by May 15. For more information, visit the Bayfield Heritage Association’s website at: https://www.bayfieldheritage.org/fountain-restoration.html.
Information provided by Bayfield Heritage Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.