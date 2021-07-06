The BRICK Ministries is honoring Esther Marie Pufall for her contributions to the organization and its mission “to live Christ’s message to compassionately love and respect those in need.” The rotating award recognizes those who have made significant contributions, whether gifts of talent, financial, or in-kind support, to The BRICK and thereby served the community. Pufall’s two grandsons presented the award during The BRICK’s annual membership meeting, held virtually June 10.
Pufall, retired nurse manager at Essentia Health - Ashland, served two terms with the organization. Originally elected to the board of directors in 2016, Pufall accepted the role of secretary in 2020 for the remainder of her term. She also helped guide the organization through her work with the staff on program development and on human resources issues.
Upon receiving the BRICK Builder Award, Pufall said that “the years on The BRICK have been amazing. . . . It’s a life-changing experience.”
Information provided by The BRICK Ministries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.