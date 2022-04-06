School Board #3 - Raymond DePerry .jpg

Incumbent Bayfield School Board President Nicole Boyd was the top vote-getter in the Bayfield County reports for the Bayfield School Board race, posting a 100-vote winning margin over second-place finisher Raymond DePerry, 523 to 423. Both won the two open seats on the board. Finishing third was Johanna Hillert-Wilson with 328 votes. 

