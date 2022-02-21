Preparing for 4,000 participants is standard practice for Book Across the Bay organizers, and the BATB's 25th anniversary 10K ski, snowshoe, walk/run event held Saturday was no different. A week before the race, over 2,200 people had registered to participate and, according to volunteers, that number swelled to close to 4,000 in the hours preceding the race's start.
Some raced the course competitively — former St. Scholastica skier Samuel Olson, 23, was the overall winner with a time of 19:46, although times varied for skate skiers like Olson, traditional skiers, and snowshoers. But the vast majority of participants were in it mostly for the experience. James Connors, who made the trip from Lake Geneva and has completed five BATB's, was one of them.
"My son went to college at Northland (College), and he introduced me to Book Across the Bay at that time," Connors said. "He's long since graduated but I keep coming back. This year I have my daughter, who lives in Chicago, joining me. I think it's a wonderful experience. I tell my friends: 'You wouldn't believe it, but 4,000 people will be coming out on Saturday night to walk and ski across six miles over Lake Superior to go from Ashland to Washburn — and have a blast!' They don't understand it. But the people who have done it understand it and keep coming back.”
Andrew Charrier, a sophomore at Northland College who hails from Orono, Minn., was doing his first Book with his father, Stephen. Charrier said he was eager to ski the course after dark.
"I cross country ski from time to time," he said. "If there are going to be stars tonight, I'm looking forward to taking that in, and the candles inside the ice luminaries are intriguing to me as well."
Nearly 1,000 luminaries lined the course. The race starts at 6 p.m. and is run entirely in the dark by the light of the luminaries.
Simon Cropp, a Decorah, Iowa, resident, arrived just three hours before event's start. Cropp was immediately impressed with what he saw and was ready to take in as many of the festivities as he could manage.
"I have never been here before," Cropp said. "This is my first time in Ashland, and my first time doing Book Across the Bay. I'm finding the area to be extremely pleasant so far. I'm not a stranger to the wind, being from Iowa. But I'm new to skiing. I'm feeling confident. The wind is at our back and I'm ready to go. I have friends in Duluth I am staying with, so I don't know how long I'll remain after the event. Probably for a beer or two anyway."
The temperature at race time was a brisk 12 degrees, with a 20 mph wind that made it feel much colder. Bonfires were ablaze every kilometer along the course, but some chose to keep moving versus stopping fireside to warm themselves.
"It was cold out there for sure," said Mary Downing from the La Crosse area, who walked and ran the course with friends. "But I didn't really feel it. By the time we crossed the finish line, I was drenched in sweat under all these layers of clothing."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.