Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOODING THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT... .A FAST-MOVING ALBERTA CLIPPER WILL GENERATE STRONG WINDS AND HIGH WAVES OVER WESTERN LAKE SUPERIOR THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT. NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS TONIGHT WILL CREATE WAVES OF 9 TO 14 FEET ALONG THE NORTHEAST SHORES OF ASHLAND AND IRON COUNTIES. LAKESHORE FLOODING IS POSSIBLE IN ASHLAND, BUT ICE COVER OVER CHEQUAMEGON BAY AND THE BRIEF DURATION OF THE STRONG WINDS AND HIGH WAVES SHOULD LIMIT THE RISK THERE. WINDS WILL WEAKEN TONIGHT AND EARLY FRIDAY MORNING AND WAVES WILL SUBSIDE. ...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * TIMING...WAVES WILL BUILD THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING AND WILL SUBSIDE OVERNIGHT. * IMPACTS...WAVES OF 9 TO 14 FEET WILL CAUSE LAKESHORE FLOODING FROM SAXON HARBOR TO THE MOUTH OF THE BAD RIVER AND CHEQUAMEGON POINT. LAKESHORE FLOODING IS POSSIBLE IN ASHLAND, BUT ICE COVER OVER CHEQUAMEGON BAY SHOULD LIMIT WAVE HEIGHTS IN THAT AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS WILL GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE LAKESHORE. &&