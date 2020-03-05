Aaron Folsom is pausing his drawing interest at the moment as he has been affected emotionally in the recent passing of his longtime watercolor teacher Karlyn Holman. He would like to dedicate his designation as artist of the month to Holman as she played a major role since starting him in creating artwork at age 11.
His first art piece was displayed at the BMO Harris Bank art show almost 10 years ago. “Three Boats in a Row” was completed with a lot of motivation and inspiration from Holman. The piece became very popular and also received the award given by MMC of Ashland. He will create more art and continue the legacy of Holman that he learned over the years. He has been painting in different mediums and subjects such as landscapes, flowers, portraits, animals, abstract and many more.
Information provided by BMO Harris Bank.
