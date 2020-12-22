toys for jesus
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School collects "gifts for baby Jesus" to donate to a local charity every year. This year, The BRICK Ministries was the recipient. 

Students up to the fourth grade participate in the collection and then have a "birthday party" for Jesus. This year students made Christmas cards in their classrooms to give to local nursing homes. Chef Dan Schick made a birthday cake for all students to enjoy after lunch.

