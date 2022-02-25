Snow may have stopped the mail from being delivered Tuesday, but it couldn’t stop a local mom from delivering her first child.
Elizabeth Downey’s water broke at 3 a.m. and there was no turning back from there. She and her husband, Nathanael Secor, left their home outside of Washburn and headed to the Ashland Birth Center as the storm set in.
“We knew the storm was coming and had a plan set in place. Things were moving fast, but knew everything would be OK if we just got to the center,” Downey said.
The couple chose the Birth Center rather than a traditional hospital because it felt almost like they were giving birth at home.
“We like that it was a much more homey atmosphere. They’re not only experienced midwives, but they are mothers too. It was best of both worlds — they have a safe atmosphere, and have access to state of the art medical equipment if needed,” Secor said.
But unless something changes soon, young Gareth Elwin Zickuhr Downey — who was born just after 7 a.m. as the snowstorm bore down — may be among the final babies born at the center. Unless Midwives Savita Jones and Dana Churness can come up with money for a down payment on the house they lease on Ninth Avenue, they will have to shut down after 10 years of bringing new lives into the world.
Gareth’s birth went off without a hitch – which is what Downey and Secor were hoping for when they chose the center. He weighed 9 pounds and, even with the storm raging, the family returned home by mid-afternoon Tuesday.
“(His) first trip home was through a blizzard and being carried through snow that went over our knees,” Downey said.
Gareth is among more than 300 babies Jones and Churness have delivered since the center opened in 2012, Jones said.
Prior to moving into the house, Jones travelled great distances at all hours of the night to operate a home-birthing practice.
A central location that offered what Secor and Downey were looking for — a homey atmosphere — would have been better. And when Jones found a classified ad for room to rent at a home built in 1910, she settled down.
Following a change of zoning and a little elbow grease to fix it up, the birth center played host to its first delivery, a baby named Louis, on Dec. 12, 2012. The center has been renting the space ever since.
But last year, the home’s owner told the midwives that she had to sell. Long story short: The owner would love to keep the babies coming, but needs cash. So
Jones has until June to raise enough money for a down payment.
“I have prayed long and hard about being in this vulnerable position. I considered closing the doors and going back to home birth. I considered relocating to a smaller location. I considered moving to an established birth center. Ultimately, I don’t want to close the doors here. It would be sad if I did, and then later found out my community would have been willing to help us stay. Humbly I have decided to ask for help,” she said.
Over the next six months, she needs to come up with $55,000.
Amy Westling is counting on the money coming through. She has been visiting the center since October for prenatal appointments and expects to give birth in May.
Like Downey and Secor, she prefers the birth center over a hospital because it offers a supportive, nurturing and safe environment.
“Hospitals are focused on sickness and issues. Home birth is so much better for mothers,” she said.
