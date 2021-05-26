Birth announcement

Lincoln Andrew Larson was born May 6 at the Ashland Birth Center to parents Michael and Erin Larson of Ashland. Little Lincoln weighed in at 8 pounds, 15 ounces and 20.5 inches. He joins siblings Ivy, 5, and Ella, 2 ½, in the Larson household. His grandparents are Andy and Lindy Larson of Ashland and Mark and Nancy MacIntyre of Washburn.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments