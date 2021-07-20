The National Park Service is seeking public input on a proposal to allow bikes on a quarter-mile connector trail across NPS land near Cable.

Earlier this year, the NPS completed the environmental planning and compliance process for the Cable Connector Trail with a finding of no significant impact. That came after an environmental assessment analysis including a public comment period in fall 2020.

While the trail itself has been approved, the NPS has a separate process to allow bike use on it. The NPS process requires a special regulation and includes a public comment period to solicit feedback from community members and partners.

The Cable Connector Trail would be a natural-surface, multi-use trail connection from the end of a segment of the Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association’s Wild River Trail on a former railroad grade, across NPS land, and then connecting to Parker Road. The trail would be open for hiking, trail running and mountain bike and electronic-assist bike (e-bike) use in the summer, and silent sports such as fat-tire bicycling, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in the winter. No equestrian or other motorized uses would be permitted, except for authorized vehicles used for trail maintenance, emergency services, and NPS-permitted special events.

The proposed rule and instructions for submitting comments can be found at www.regulations.gov by searching by Regulation Identifier Number (RIN) 1024-AE64. Comments will be accepted through September 14, 2021.

Information provided by National Park Service.

