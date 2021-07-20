The National Park Service is seeking public input on a proposal to allow bikes on a quarter-mile connector trail across NPS land near Cable.
Earlier this year, the NPS completed the environmental planning and compliance process for the Cable Connector Trail with a finding of no significant impact. That came after an environmental assessment analysis including a public comment period in fall 2020.
While the trail itself has been approved, the NPS has a separate process to allow bike use on it. The NPS process requires a special regulation and includes a public comment period to solicit feedback from community members and partners.
The Cable Connector Trail would be a natural-surface, multi-use trail connection from the end of a segment of the Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association’s Wild River Trail on a former railroad grade, across NPS land, and then connecting to Parker Road. The trail would be open for hiking, trail running and mountain bike and electronic-assist bike (e-bike) use in the summer, and silent sports such as fat-tire bicycling, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in the winter. No equestrian or other motorized uses would be permitted, except for authorized vehicles used for trail maintenance, emergency services, and NPS-permitted special events.
The proposed rule and instructions for submitting comments can be found at www.regulations.gov by searching by Regulation Identifier Number (RIN) 1024-AE64. Comments will be accepted through September 14, 2021.
Information provided by National Park Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.