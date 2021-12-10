Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua has been awarded a Wisconsin Humanities Recovery Grant from the Wisconsin Humanities Council.
The grants help our state prevent, prepare, respond and recover from the global pandemic. Funds from the grant will be used to improve Big Top Chautauqua's high-quality live stream performances for attendees who prefer to watch performances from the Big Top stage in the comfort and safety of their own homes. The grant will also promote school district attendance to a free performance of “Anishinaabe Dibaajimowin: An Ojibwe Story," an original Big Top production retelling the history of the First People. This musical performance will take place next fall.
Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua is a non-profit performing arts venue with a mission to present performances with an emphasis on history, education, culture and creative programming under a beautiful canvas tent.
Information provided by Big Top Chautauqua.
