The Big Top Chautauqua sits at the bottom of the Mt. Ashwabay ski hill. Now the two organizations are merging to form the Ashwabay Alliance. (File photo)

The Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua and Mt. Ashwabay Ski and Recreation Area are merging after working together for the past 30 years.

