Janet Bewley remembers like it was yesterday when then-Ashland City Council Member Kathy Allen asked if she wanted to serve on council.
Her immediate response was, “Naw.” Politics, she thought, wasn’t for her.
But the more she pondered it, the more she found herself asking, “Why not?”
“If it’s not for me, then who? People who run for office don’t come from Mars. They’re your neighbor and my neighbor. It’s just us,” the Delta Democrat said.
That moment inspired her to what turned into a 22-year-long career representing the Northwoods. After serving on Ashland’s City Council, Bewley won her bid for the 74th District Assembly seat in 2010. She was reelected again in 2012, and went on to win election to the 25th Senate District seat in 2014, being reelected in 2018.
The past 12 years in various offices have been rewarding, but the 70-year-old announced Tuesday that she’s ready to pass the torch to tomorrow’s leaders and spend more time with her family. She will not run for another term.
They haven’t always been easy years. Her party has been in the minority for the past several years, making it difficult to pass meaningful legislation. But Bewley said she didn’t let that stop her from representing the people of the north the best way she knows how.
“I believe in government as a democracy. One component of that is protecting the minority, and minority views being able to form part of the discussion of the policy outcomes. I know that democracy can’t work if there’s only one point of view,” she said.
She approached every situation with the same mindset.
“I come to this body with the assumption that I have a valid and relevant part to play,” she said. “I believe we are made richer when we have different points of view and accommodate different points of view. We’re not our best when we can’t handle different points of view,” she said.
One issue Bewley has been passionate about the drug problem that has crippled the area for several years.
“Drug problems are not a problem of themselves. They are evidence of bigger issues of poverty and people not being able to have access to alternatives or a stronger base for kids,” she said.
Bewley has tried to address the problems Northwoods residents have finding treatment for addiction — long distances to treatment canters and the high cost of inpatient programs.
“I wish there was more money devoted to treatment. Expanded Medicaid funds, which the Legislature has consistently rejected, if we could get that money, it would provide more options for treatment,” she said.
Over the course of the years, her proudest achievement is not what you might now expect.
“Think I that I can be confident that my sense of balance and integrity became reflected in some of the bills that I worked on with Republicans that might have been vetoed otherwise. I believe I could help bring a bill that would be passed by being willing to work with Republicans. I hope set a tone to work together,” she said.
Bewley is an Ohio native who was the first of her family to graduate from college. She moved to Ashland in the late 1970s and was, among other things, an original cast member of the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua. She continues to perform as part of the Rittenhouse Chamber Singers.
Bewley’s announcement, coming on the heels of state Rep. Beth Meyers’ decision not to run again, leaves local officials wondering what’s next as the Bay Area’s two biggest advocates in Madison are stepping aside.
Bewley recognizes that her departure will leave a void in the Legislature; not only is she the longest-serving representative from the area, she also held the position of Senate minority leader, a loyal sidekick to Gov. Tony Evers.
But people have been waiting for the baby-boomer generation to step aside and let younger generations take over, Bewley said.
“There is a lot of us now who are of retirement age who have to make that decision,” she said.
Bewley said she is confident that there are plenty of qualified candidates in the Northwoods to take her place and fill the position that pays about $55,000 a year.
“We have good people on boards and councils who appreciate working on behalf of the people and are willing to run for office. There are people who are ready and willing to do this kind of work,” Bewley said.
With roughly 11 months still to go before she retires, Bewley said there is still a lot of work to do and “my faith in the people of the northland will keep me going.”
Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday that he will miss having Bewley by his side during legislative battles.
"She's a good friend, but she's just an outstanding legislator. She's very kind and generous of her time and very smart and thoughtful – just, you know, what you'd want in a leader," he said. "So I also know that a certain point, people want to say, 'I want to do something different with my life, and I don't want to have to travel to Madison on a regular basis.' So I just salute her for her good work, and we're we're going to really miss her."
Although she understands Bewley’s decision, Chequamegon Democratic Party Chairwoman Mary Hayes said the Bay Area is going to miss Bewley’s leadership and advocacy in Madison.
“Bewley truly cares deeply about the northern part of the state that she represents. She heard what people said and brought those issues back to Madison,” she said.
Ashland Mayor Deb Lewis echoed those sentiments.
“She is vibrant leader and a bright light. Both Bewley and Beth (Myers) have served the area well and tirelessly. I know that grind to drive to Madison every week is tough for those who live up north,” she said.
Like Bewley, Lewis said she is confident the right people will step up to fill both seats.
“I’m confident there are strong leaders. Those people show up when they’re needed,” Lewis said.
Jim Miller, chairman of the 7th District Republican Party, announced in a prepared statement to the Daily Press that the party already has a candidate chosen to run for Bewley’s seat.
The 7th Congressional District Republican Party thanks Janet for her service and (wishes) her well in her future endeavors,” he said in the statement. “We look forward to electing a strong leader in Romaine Quinn to the 25th Senate District this November.
Quinn is the former mayor of Rice Lake who represented the 75th Assembly District. He announced last year that he would not seek another term in the Assembly.
