EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been changed to reflect new information.
A room at the Bad River Lodge has been sealed off and will be treated after a bedbug was found in the room.
The case was confirmed Tuesday by Bad River Lodge desk clerk Dave Plucinski who said the case was limited to a single room.
He said the lodge’s pest control contractor had been called but that a date to treat the room had not yet been set.
“It could be two or three days, Plucinski said.
He said there was no danger other rooms could be contaminated; however the Centers for Disease Control says that bedbugs easily travel through walls from room to room.
Plucinski also said that in the past other rooms have had bedbug issues, but that they had been quickly resolved.
The Daily Press was unable to immediately contact the Bad River public health nurse to discuss the issue.
This story will be updated.
