Apostle Islands National Lakeshore has temporarily restricted all public access to Oak Island due to unusual bear activity.
A resident bear on Oak Island has been following researchers, park staff and visitors, and ignoring attempts to scare it away, the U.S. Park Service said in a news release Friday.
“For public and employee safety, we have restricted access to Oak Island to only park staff who are trained in bear deterrence techniques,” Park Superintendent Lynne Dominy said in the release.
Oak Island is one of the largest and closest of the Apostle Islands to the mainland and has a high density of bears.
At this time of year, the bears’ food sources are low because berry season has ended and acorns and other nuts are not yet available, causing a change in their feeding behaviors.
This happens annually, but most black bears avoid human interaction, run from noise and respond to human attempts to scare them away.
“Trained staff haze bears with a variety of techniques, including those that make noise, have a flash of light, and rubber bullets to discourage their presence in visitor use areas and from approaching people,” said park Chief of Resource Management Julie Van Stappen in the news release. “Learning this behavior then enables the bears and the people to both use these islands without negative interactions.”
Anyone who comes across a bear should remain at least 50 feet away from it. If the bear is met on the trail, back away slowly. If it follows, or approaches a dock, campsite or picnic area, don’t back away and instead raise arms and yell until it leaves the area.
Food and other smelly items should be locked on a boat or placed in a bear-resistant food locker.
Many trails and beaches within the rest of the park remain open, and Oak Island’s closure will be re-evaluated weekly.
The Park Service also said trails on Oak Island were hard-hit by recent storms and sections are currently impassable. The trails will remain closed until trail crews can remove hazard and downed trees.
For more information about Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, visit nps.gov/apis or call 715-779-3338.
