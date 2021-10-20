Ashland High School members of the WATERS Club (Worldly Aware Teens Encouraging Resource Sustainability) took time Sunday afternoon to do a beach cleanup at Bayview Park in Ashland. It was a beautiful day to help make the community's beaches more beautiful and clean. WATERS members who participated were Emma Marsland (from left), Catherine McPherson, Meghan Moffitt, Emma Brouder, Abby Brew, Emily Martin, and Hope Swanson. (Contributed photo)
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.