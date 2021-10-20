Beach cleanup

Ashland High School members of the WATERS Club (Worldly Aware Teens Encouraging Resource Sustainability) took time Sunday afternoon to do a beach cleanup at Bayview Park in Ashland. It was a beautiful day to help make the community's beaches more beautiful and clean. WATERS members who participated were Emma Marsland (from left), Catherine McPherson, Meghan Moffitt, Emma Brouder, Abby Brew, Emily Martin, and Hope Swanson. (Contributed photo)

