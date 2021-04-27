The Bayfield Summer Concert series is planning a limited series of concerts this summer. The concerts will be on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. in the Bayfield Presbyterian Church.
The schedule is as follows: July 15, three members of Lyra, Twin Cities, baroque ensemble; July 22, Madeline Island Chamber Music, student string quartet; July 29, William Lutes and Martha Fischer, Madison, piano duo; Aug. 5, Rie Tanaka, St. Paul, cello and piano; Aug. 12, Jan Lee with David Oliver, vocal and piano; Aug. 19, Mark Mazullo, St. Paul, piano; Aug. 26, Arthur Maud quartet, Twin Cities, vocal with three musicians; Sept. 2, Maria Jette with Dan Chouinard, Twin Cities, vocal and piano.
The series will follow all CDC, state, local, and church protocols for COVID protection.
This series is supported in part by a grant from the Chequamegon Bay Arts Council and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the state of Wisconsin.
Information provided by Bayfield Summer Concert Series.
