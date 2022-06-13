Bayfield concert

As part of the Bayfield Summer Concert Series, Warren Nelson and Friends will perform at the Bayfield Maritime Museum on Thursday, June 23 at 5:30 p.m. The program will feature Nelson’s Chequamegon Bay and Lake Superior songs of the great days of shipping, logging, excursions and more. The songs are from his shows “‘Riding the Wind,” which tells stories of Bayfield and the Apostle Islands; “Take it To The Lake”; “Whistle Comin’ In”; Ashland’s Centennial show and “Souvenir Views,” a musical history of Washburn, all originally featured and made famous at Big Top Chautauqua.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments