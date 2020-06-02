Bayfield finished in the top 10 in 10Best USA Today’s Best Coastal Small Town in America competition last year, and fresh off a 10th-place finish in Travel Wisconsin’s Fish Fry Faceoff last month, the community is eager to prove it can rise in the ranks.
“Top 10 is awesome, but it’s not good enough,” said Paige Rautio, Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau marketing director. “We know we’re better than that.”
Expert travel writers and journalists nominated 20 cities in the U.S. to vie for the title, and Bayfield nabbed the only nomination for Wisconsin. With no other state city in the running, Travel Wisconsin is hoping to get the entire Badger State backing the Bayfield Peninsula berg, Rautio said.
“Bayfield is extremely proud to be nominated for this nationwide, prestigious award,” David Eades, Bayfield Chamber executive director, said in a news release. “Once visitors experience Bayfield, they realize it’s a special city unlike any other.”
Matt Goudreau, whose photograph highlighting the city’s fall foliage represents the city on the 10Best website, pledged his support, saying the city is “absolutely stunning” and he hopes it wins.
Bayfield, nestled against hills rising up from Lake Superior and laying claim as the gateway to the Apostle Islands, is up against some stiff competition, including Grand Marais, Minn. But when competition opened Monday, it swiftly rose to the top spot. Since then standings have been changing, so it’s important to get out and vote online at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-coastal-small-town/bayfield-wisconsin.
Votes can be cast once a day until polls close at 11 a.m. June 29. The winner, which will be designated as Readers’ Choice and receive a badge of recognition, will be announced July 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.