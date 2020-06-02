Bayfield

Bayfield has been nominated for Best Coastal Small Town in America by 10Best and now it’s up to voters to cast their ballots and lead the community to a win. The city opened the competition Monday in first place, but standings are fluctuating as votes trickle in, and the winner won’t be determined until June 29. 

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY MATT GOUDREAU

Bayfield finished in the top 10 in 10Best USA Today’s Best Coastal Small Town in America competition last year, and fresh off a 10th-place finish in Travel Wisconsin’s Fish Fry Faceoff last month, the community is eager to prove it can rise in the ranks.

“Top 10 is awesome, but it’s not good enough,” said Paige Rautio, Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau marketing director. “We know we’re better than that.”

Expert travel writers and journalists nominated 20 cities in the U.S. to vie for the title, and Bayfield nabbed the only nomination for Wisconsin. With no other state city in the running, Travel Wisconsin is hoping to get the entire Badger State backing the Bayfield Peninsula berg, Rautio said.

“Bayfield is extremely proud to be nominated for this nationwide, prestigious award,” David Eades, Bayfield Chamber executive director, said in a news release. “Once visitors experience Bayfield, they realize it’s a special city unlike any other.”

Matt Goudreau, whose photograph highlighting the city’s fall foliage represents the city on the 10Best website, pledged his support, saying the city is “absolutely stunning” and he hopes it wins.

Bayfield, nestled against hills rising up from Lake Superior and laying claim as the gateway to the Apostle Islands, is up against some stiff competition, including Grand Marais, Minn. But when competition opened Monday, it swiftly rose to the top spot. Since then standings have been changing, so it’s important to get out and vote online at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-coastal-small-town/bayfield-wisconsin.

Votes can be cast once a day until polls close at 11 a.m. June 29. The winner, which will be designated as Readers’ Choice and receive a badge of recognition, will be announced July 10.

