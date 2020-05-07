A few months ago running errands for a neighbor, stocking shelves and checking out customers in the grocery store, or delivering food and medicine to the homebound would not have appeared worthy of accolades and awards, but times have radically changed since COVID-19 hit the Chequamegon Bay area.
To recognize community members helping to keep their neighbors healthy and safe, the Bayfield Heritage Association is bestowing the Jerry & Mary Phillips Bayfield Award for Volunteerism on all essential workers in the Bayfield community, said Megan Boyle, the association’s executive director.
Every spring since 2014, the association has presented the award to inspire volunteerism in the Bayfield community and honor those people who have donated their time and talent over the course of several years.
But the task of identifying a few Bayfield residents for the 2020 award proved a dilemma for the association as so many people were rising to the occasion to care for family, friends and neighbors in the COVID-19 era.
The board chose to dedicate the award to essential workers — some of whom are risking their health and safety — for giving their time, effort and expertise and making a positive difference in the Bayfield community.
The pandemic is affecting the Bayfield Heritage Association’s programming, but hasn’t ended it. The association is offering virtual programs and activities for people and has a educational talk scheduled for May 17.
To stay involved in the association and local history visit bayfieldheritage.org.
