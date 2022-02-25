2/18
Caller from Barksdale reports named party is tryng to get into caller’s home on Ondossagon Road; officer on scene reports all is well at the home.
Caller from a gasoline station in Washburn reports someone drove off without paying for $33 in fuel.
Caller reports a vehicle in the ditch along Highway A in Tripp.
Caller from the Red Cliff Police Department reports named party is at the department trying to turn herself in for stealing a car; officer on scene reports owner does not want to press charges so woman given ride home.
Caller from Drummond would like to speak with an officer about snowmobiles speeding on a trail near her home on Sawmill Lane.
Caller reports she put her car in the ditch along Highway C in Bell.
Caller reports several vehicles involved in a crash along Highway 63 in Mason; officers and medic crews on scene report eight vehicles involved and no one injured.
Caller reports a car in the ditch along Highway G in Pilsen.
Caller from Drummond reports named party will not meet her to return their daughter; officer on scene reports trying to contact caller with no success.
Caller reports he and another snowmobiler were involved in a crash on a trail at Otter Bay and caller later learned the other driver gave a false identity.
Caller from Bayview reports she hears shooting coming from the area of Dryer Road; officer on scene unable to locate anything suspicious.
Officer on patrol reports one woman in custody on unspecified charges at a convenience store in Washburn.
Caller reports she has been stuck in the snow along Otter Bay Road near Drummond for more than an hour and she needs a tow truck and a place to stay and wants to know how long it will be for help to arrive; officer on scene reports car is stuck on a snowmobile trail and tow truck cannot respond.
Caller reports a woman has been standing outside in the snow for an hour and a half along Pike Road and requests a welfare check; officer on scene reports one woman in custody on bail jumping charges.
Officer on patrol reports coming upon a car in the ditch along Spider Lake Road near Iron River, and following footprints from the scene; officer reports one man in custody on drunken-driving charges.
2/19
Caller from Red Cliff reports her husband stole her debit card.
Caller reports a truck in the ditch along Telemark Road near Cable.
Caller from Washburn reports her fiancé shoved her during a domestic disturbance at a home on Omaha Street; officer on scene reports woman has used Vicodin, CBD and THC and isn’t precisely sure how her arm was injured.
Caller reports named party will not leave her home on Highway C in Bell; caller reports friend now is leaving and has alcohol in the vehicle.
Caller reports a truck in the ditch along Highway D in Grand View.
Caller reports the water in his toilet won’t shut off and is flooding his home on Third Street in Washburn; utility crews alerted.
Caller from Eileen reports named party spit in caller’s face during an argument in a home on Eileen Hall Road; officer on scene reports suspect gone prior to arrival.
Caller reports heavy smoke in the area of Maple Ridge Road in Kelly.
Caller reports hitting a deer along Highway D in Namakagon.
Caller reports finding a fishing rod and drugs on the ice between Bayfield and Madeline Island; officer on scene reports marijuana seized and disposed of.
Caller reports a truck in the ditch along Bayfield Street in Washburn; officer on scene reports truck gone upon arrival.
Caller reports hearing gunshots near her home on Fourth Street in Washburn; caller corrects herself and reports the noise is fireworks from Book Across the Bay.
Caller reports a car on the snowmobile near the S curve along Highway 13; officer on scene reports no vehicle located.
Caller reports a truck in the ditch with its driver, who is almost unable to stand, nearby; officer on scene reports truck and driver gone upon arrival.
Caller reports a truck in the ditch along Highway E in Kelly.
Caller from Red Cliff reports a stray cat at her home on Watertower Road; animal control alerted.
Caller reports snow drifts blocking the road along Highway 63 in Mason; officer on scene reports drifts are minor.
2/20
Caller from Keystone reports the CO alarm in her home on Highway 2 is going off; fire crews alerted.
Caller from Bayview reports receiving a call from an old friend who said he was traveling up from the Twin Cities to kill the caller; caller reports friend sounded intoxicated and says he will shoot him if he shows up.
Caller reports a large and dangerous snow drift at the top of a hill all the way across Highway E in Kelly; road crews alerted.
Caller from a gasoline station in Washburn reports someone drove off without paying for $25 in fuel.
Caller reports snow drifting across both lanes of Highway G in Eileen; road crews alerted.
Caller reports a truck tried to run her off the road along Highway 2 near Iron River; officer on scene reports truck located and followed and no violations observed.
Caller reports a car driving the wrong way on Lakeshore Drive, swerving all over and dragging something.
Caller from Tripp reports his daughter has a knife and refuses to surrender it in their home on Fairview Road; officer on scene reports knife taken away from girl.
2/21
Caller from Bay Area Transit reports a bus is stuck on Highway 13 in Bayview.
Caller reports she ran out of gasoline while spending the night in her car on Wills Road in Hughes, waiting for a friend to come home, and cannot call anyone but 911; officer on scene reports caller allowed to warm up in squad and car given some gas.
Officer on patrol reports coming upon a snowmobile in the ditch along Highway 63 in Grand View; officer reports one man in custody on drunken-driving charges.
Caller reports a vehicle in the ditch along Highway 2 in Keystone.
Caller reports two vehicles went in the ditch in a whiteout along Highway C in Bayview; officer on scene reports roads growing impassible and road crews alerted.
Caller from a casino in Odanah reports the old casino building broken into.
Officer on patrol reports coming upon a truck in the ditch along Ninth Street in Bayfield.
Caller reports a building on fire along North Pratt Road near Bayfield; firefighters on scene report house on fire and request assistance from neighboring department.
Caller reports a two-vehicle crash on Highway 2 in Pilsen.
Caller reports a tractor carrying a round bale is on Highway 13 near Bayfield with no lights; officer on scene unable to locate.
Caller reports a car spun out and went in a ditch along Highway 13 in Bayfield.
Caller reports a pickup truck in the ditch along Highway D in Grand View.
Caller reports a chimney fire at a home in the 77000 block of Washington Avenue in Bayview; fire crews alerted.
Caller from Cable reports car lights on an easement along Big Brook Road and says he has been warned to stay away from those people.
Caller from Drummond reports her heat isn’t working at her home on Holly Lake Road and she needs assistance.
Caller reports two vehicles in the ditch and another vehicle stopped in traffic along Highway 2 near the roundabout.
Officers on patrol reports Highway 2 along the bayfront impassible and road to be closed; officers report businesses on the road notified.
Caller reports a car in the ditch along Highway 63 near Mason.
Caller reports a truck in the ditch along Washington Avenue in Bayview.
Caller reports a snowmobile on fire along Highway M at Telemark Road in Cable; officer on scene reports snowmobile destroyed and it appears that operator walked away from it and left it.
Caller reports a car in the ditch or something going on along Highway A at Highway B in Tripp.
Officer on patrol reports coming upon two people fighting in the parking lot of the post office in Washburn; officer reports it’s between one person who is stuck and another who is looking for his lost dog and, after a heated argument, one helped pull the other out of the snow.
2/22
Caller reports he is driving a semi on Highway 63 in Kelly and the snow is blowing so bad that he cannot see the road and pulled over, and may still be in the lane of traffic; officer on scene reports semi escorted to a safe place to stop.
Officer on patrol reports coming upon two vehicles in the ditch along Highway 63 in Kelly.
Caller reports a vehicle in the ditch along Highway 63 in Grand View.
Caller from Bayfield reports he lives off the grid along Valley Road and a plow truck plowed him in and he has no source of water; highway crews report they will try to move the snowpile so caller can get out.
Caller reports a vehicle driving on rooked Lake Road near Iron River with what appeared to be someone trying to jump out of the vehicle; officer on scene reports truck located and stopped and one man in custody on warrant charges.
Caller reports he put his car in the ditch along Trail Inn Road in Cable.
Caller reports named party caused a disturbance and broke a phone at a home on Bishop Loop Road and now is out driving around in a bread van.
Caller reports he is driving a semi loaded with fuel and got stuck in the snow at a gasoline station along Bayfield Street in Washburn; officer on scene reports truck towed out and on its way.
Caller reports she is bleeding everywhere, and then became belligerent with dispatchers, from a home on Highway D in Grand View; officer on scene reports a domestic disturbance at the home and one woman in custody on unspecified charges.
2/24
Caller reports a child missed the bus in Iron River and then began walking down Pettingale Avenue without proper clothing; officer on scene unable to locate child.
Caller reports a possible gas leak at a home on Johannah Road in Washburn.
Caller reports she was involved in a domestic disturbance the previous night at a home on McAulley Road in Cable and would like help retrieving her belongings.
Caller from Red Cliff reports the garage of a home on Pageant Road broken into.
Caller reports finding a stray dog along Highway E in Mason; caller reports owner located and all is well.
Caller reports a suspicious man hanging around a tavern along Highway D near Cable.
Caller reports a vehicle hit his in the parking lot of a tavern in Washburn and then left the scene; officer on scene reports suspect vehicle located on Old Military Road and stopped.
Caller reports named party posted something on social media saying she was in the Washburn High School and caller suspects she broke in; officer on scene reports maintenance man allowed a student to retrieve some things from the school during a basketball game and then escorted her out and all is well.
Caller reports a child was assaulted by another female with a baton near a tavern in Ino.
2/25
Officer on patrol reports one woman in custody on a probation violation at a home on Highway 13 in Eileen.
