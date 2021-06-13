6/4
Caller reports he swerved to miss a deer and put his truck, trailer and boat in the ditch along Highway G in Eileen.
Caller reports receiving an order of eyedrops at her home in Port Wing and finding white powder in the box in which it was delivered, and would like an officer to test it; officer on scene reports powder tested with negative results.
Caller reports he put his truck in the ditch along Turner Road when he was looking at his phone; officer on scene reports driver cited.
Caller from a gasoline station in Washburn reports someone drove off without paying for $19 in fuel.
Caller from Grand View requests an officer come check their property for marijuana because they heard the previous owner was growing it there.
Caller from Washburn reports receiving a call from someone who claimed to be from Border Patrol saying a suspicious package was found at the border.
Caller from Iron River reports her dog went missing from her home on Hanes Road.
Caller reports he is a registered sex offender in another state and will be camping in the area near Drummond.
Caller from Drummond reports a fawn stuck in a fence along Sweden Road; fire crews report fawn freed.
Caller reports a deer was hit by a car and is suffering along Highway 2 near Mason; officer on scene reports deer dispatched.
Caller reports vehicles speeding and passing illegally on Highway 63 near Cable; officer on scene reports traffic watched and no violations seen.
Officer on patrol reports one man in custody on unspecified charges after a traffic stop along Highway 63 near Cable.
Caller reports hitting a deer along Highway 27 near Barnes.
Caller reports named party almost hit her intentionally while driving along Blueberry Road in Red Cliff.
6/5
Caller reports someone dumped a bunch of car parts and tires along Highway 2 at Dennis Road in Keystone.
Caller reports hitting a tree along Deer Lick Road in Drummond.
Caller from Bayfield requests an officer after catching her son’s girlfriend in bed with another man; officer on scene reports one woman given courtesy ride.
Caller reports finding a stray dog along Highway 13 in Port Wing; animal control alerted.
Caller reports 13 ATVs are driving around Bayfield.
Caller from Iron River reports the person with whom she lives keeps turning off the air conditioning in their home on Shady Oak Drive; officer on scene reports both parties talked to and air conditioning will remain on.
Caller from Washburn reports a boat at the marina leaking fuel into the bay; Coast Guard alerted.
Caller from Iron River reports an aggressive dog that is often off-leash on Bohn Street.
Caller from Barnes reports finding a stray dog along Hans Road; message left for animal control.
Caller from Iron River reports new neighbor on Hart Lake Road is having a rock concert at their home; officer on scene reports music is coming from a resort and will end at 9 p.m.
Caller reports hitting a deer along Highway 2 in Keystone.
Caller from Bayfield reports a live band playing loudly on Seventh Street; officer on scene reports band is shutting it down.
Caller from Red Cliff reports loud music playing in the area of Blueberry Street; officer on scene reports band will play one more set then quit for the night.
6/6
Caller from a business in Bayfield reports named party is causing a disturbance at refusing to leave; officer on scene reports man left before arrival.
Officer on patrol reports finding a person who appears to be sleeping in his car at the Cornucopia beach; officer reports person is fine and all is well.
Caller from Keystone reports a car parked at the end of a driveway on Highway E with someone sleeping inside; officer on scene reports driver on long trip and got tired so he pulled off to rest.
Caller from a campground near Bayfield requests an officer to patrol in the area because a couple of campsites are occupied by sketchy people who might be using drugs; officer on scene reports campground cleared out.
Caller from Washburn reports a neighbor having a large bonfire along Maki Road; fire crew on scene reports a campfire from the previous day flared up in the wind and is being extinguished.
Caller reports his cabin along George Lake Road in Barnes broken into.
Caller reports named party is at a home on Merchant Road, highly intoxicated and throwing things around; officer on scene reports all is well.
Caller from Eileen reports her dog went missing from her home on Woodland Road; animal control alerted.
Caller from Barnes reports his dog took off from the area of Pease Road.
Caller reports her step-brother is stealing property from her deceased father’s home in Barksdale.
Caller reports her daughter’s boyfriend is trying to kick down a door at a home on Moon Lake Road; officer on scene reports one man in custody on unspecified charges.
Caller reports a crash involving two motorcycles on Highway Y near Barnes; officer on scene reports crash site located but cyclists gone.
Caller from a gasoline station near Ashland reports someone drove off without paying for $64 in fuel.
Caller from Red Cliff reports named party is slamming his door and keeping her awake in her apartment on Pageant Road.
6/8
Caller reports a car passing illegally and driving recklessly along Highway 13 in Barksdale.
Caller from Cable reports she is getting threatening emails from her brother in law who is coming to visit the area soon.
Officer on patrol reports being flagged down by a woman in Iron River who complained that someone was parked in front of her home on Highway H and people park along the road too often.
Caller reports someone tried to break into her vehicle while it was parked along Eighth Street in Washburn, damaging the vehicle.
Caller reports a vehicle in the ditch with all its doors open along Highway 118 near Kelly; officer on scene reports woman was checking bird boxes and got too close to the edge of the road.
Caller reports finding a dog running loose along Highway 2 in Iron River; animal control alerted.
Caller reports a driver driving recklessly and nearly hitting her on Blueberry Road in Red Cliff.
Caller from Washburn reports her ex-boyfriend has been hanging around her house in the early morning and doing weird things.
Caller from Red Cliff reports named party is outside a home on Gordon Road talking about satanic rituals; officer on scene reports man in custody.
Caller from Iron River reports finding a stray dog along Hart Lake Road; message left for animal control.
Caller requests to speak with an officer about his ex-wife yelling at him during their son’s baseball game.
Caller from Barksdale reports a vehicle has been camping outside their home on Cozy Corner Road for several days.
Caller from Washburn reports finding a stray peacock in her yard along Scholl Road.
Caller from Mason reports hearing a lot of thrashing coming from a neighbor’s home on Bibon Road as if a bear were trying to get in; officer on scene reports home is secure.
Caller reports he will be burning about an acre of land along Highway J near Bayfield.
Caller from Red Cliff reports named party is highly intoxicated, banging on doors and windows of her home on Bishop Lane and refusing to leave; officer on scene reports man taken to hotel to sober up.
