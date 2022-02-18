2/8
Caller reports a suspicious vehicle with people inside arguing, parked in his driveway along Butterfield Farm Road; officer on scene reports people in car from out of town and were just talking.
Caller from Washburn reports she and her mother are arguing in a home on Third Street and one wants the other removed for not paying rent; officer on scene reports matter is not sufficient for police to remove someone.
Caller from Drummond reports receiving a scam call from someone claiming he owed money to the IRS.
Caller from Washburn reports a dog left outdoors in freezing weather along West Third Street; officer on scene reports dog is indoors and appears well cared for.
Caller from Drummond School reports a student has been suspended for making threats but continues to make threats and school wants police involved.
Caller in Red Cliff reports a puppy running loose along Aiken Road; officer on scene reports owner located and retrieving pup.
Officer on patrol reports one man in custody on a warrant charge in the 37000 block of Watertower Road in Red Cliff.
Caller from Drummond reports she was scammed out of $2,000 by someone who claimed her computer security had been breached and had her send gift cards to the scammer.
Caller reports a reckless driver almost forcing another vehicle off the road along Highway 2 in Eileen; officer on scene reports vehicle located and followed but no violations seen.
Caller reports a pickup truck traveling at at least 100 mph along Highway 2 in Eileen.
Caller from Iron River reports kids throwing snow at cars along Bohn Street; officer on scene reports kids were playing a game in which they pretended to throw grenades at German tanks and consequences of their behavior explained to them.
Caller reports a van in the ditch but sticking out in traffic along Highway A near Fish Hatchery Road; officer on scene reports vehicle removed.
2/9
Caller reports a car in a snowbank along Highway 63 in Mason; officer on scene unable to locate.
Caller reports a power line down along Fourth Street in Bayfield; fire crews on scene report it’s a phone line.
Caller from Washburn High School reports a student may be using drugs on campus.
Caller reports named party is harassing his wife online at their home in Red Cliff.
Caller from Iron River reports he is trying to stay sober but feels like drinking and wants to speak with an officer.
Caller from Grand View reports the dogs at a home on Hood Lane are barking nonstop.
Caller reports a car in the ditch along Highway B in Oulu; officer on scene reports car removed.
Caller reports putting her truck in a ditch along Highway M in Cable; officer on scene reports truck removed.
Caller from a hospital in Hayward reports a woman was bitten by a dog at a cabin in Barnes.
2/10
Caller reports kids are recklessly riding dirt bikes daily on Old Highway 2 in Moquah, usually in the afternoon.
Caller from Bayview reports receiving a scam call.
Caller reports hitting a deer along Colby Road in Eileen.
Caller reports a dog running loose along Highway 2 in Eileen; animal control alerted.
Caller from Mason reports her husband sold a truck that is in her name without her permission.
Caller from Lincoln reports she received a letter stating she had received unemployment benefits in Kentucky that she never filed for and suspects her identity has been stolen.
Caller reports a car in the ditch along Highway 63 near Cable.
Caller reports a vehicle in the ditch with its highly intoxicated driver lying in the snow along Highway N in Drummond; officer on scene reports vehicle located but driver picked up by a passer-by before arrival.
Caller reports his girlfriend is throwing things and causing a disturbance at a home on Argo Road in Mason.
Caller reports a bunch of snowmobiles are driving down an alley in Washburn and she would like them cited; officer on scene reports snowmobilers located, driving safely, and directed to their destination.
Caller from Grand View reports his wife threw things at him and pointed a gun at him in their home on Sweden Road; officer on scene reports woman also claims she was hit and that her husband threw stuff around, and one man in custody on unspecified charges.
2/11
Caller reports Highway 2 between Ashland and Highway 63 is covered with ice; highway crews alerted.
Caller reports he is on a snowmobile near Namakagon and is almost out of gas; caller given directions to Clam Lake.
Caller reports a stolen snowmobile trailer located at a resort on Highway M in Namakagon.
Caller reports his stepdaughter has been harassing his son in their home in Barksdale.
Caller from Mason reports snowmobilers are taking down a fence on his property along Snake Trail and Wickland Road to gain access to a trail, and the fence encloses a steer.
Caller reports a vehicle in the ditch along Highway E in Lincoln; officer on scene unable to locate.
Officer on patrol reports one person in custody on unspecified charges at a home on Hillside Drive in Red Cliff.
Caller reports he put his vehicle in the ditch along Highway 13 in Bayfield.
Caller from Douglas County reports named party from Port Wing left a retail store there without paying for purchases and would like an officer to contact them.
Caller reports he put his truck in the ditch along McCullouch Road in Bayview.
Caller from a tavern in Namakagon reports a patron is unresponsive and moving only his legs.
2/12
Caller reports he was assaulted the night before at a business in Iron River; officer on scene reports one man in custody on unspecified charges.
Caller requests that an officer go to her home on Argo Road and retrieve her makeup and a mirror and says she can’t do it herself because there is a restraining order between her and her husband.
Caller from Washburn reports an ATV drove through her alley on Bayfield Street and drove down Omaha Street.
Caller reports a vehicle hit another along Highway 2 in Iron River and then left the scene; officer reports vehicle stopped and one woman in custody on unspecified charges.
Caller from Keystone reports she sold a car more than a year ago and the new owner still hasn’t registered it in her name.
Caller reports he was trying to turn around on Highway M near Cable and went into the ditch.
Caller reports a car swerving all over Highway 2 in Keystone; officer on scene reports vehicle located and stopped.
Caller reports three or four snowmobiles just went into the Namakagon River near Juneks Point Road; emergency crews on scene reports all riders removed from water and one transported for injuries.
Caller from Washburn reports three snowmobilers driving down Bayfield Street and would like police to talk to them.
2/13
Caller from Red Cliff reports her dog missing from her home on Bresette Hill Road.
Caller reports a vehicle in the ditch along Highway K in Russel; officer on scene reports vehicle towed before arrival.
Caller from Cable reports the furnace in his home along Old Mill Road is acting up and the temperature inside has fallen to 60 degrees; assistance agencies alerted.
Caller reports a snowmobile crashed into a tree along Highway D in Namakagon; officer on scene requests funeral home respond.
Caller reports a car was on her property along Highway 13 near Port Wing, and cameras show two people out and walking around.
2/14
Caller reports a pickup truck in the ditch along Highway N in Barnes.
Caller reports a car driving on the shoulder of the road along Highway 2 in Keystone; officer on scene reports car located and followed and no violations observed.
Caller reports CO alarms sounding in a home along Happy Hollow Road in Bayfield; fire crews alerted.
Caller reports several snowmobilers trespassing on his property along Juneks Point Road in Namakagon.
Caller from Red Cliff reports named party is in her garage on New Housing Road and he is forbidden to be there.
Caller reports two people with three dogs trespassing on his land along Call O Wild Road in Barnes.
Caller from Iron River reports hearing a gunshot outside her home on Franklin Street; officer on scene unable to locate anything suspicious.
2/15
Caller reports a neighbor on Third Street in Washburn always leaves a small dog out in the cold; animal control alerted.
Caller from Washburn reports receiving an email from someone who claimed to be from PayPal, saying her account was compromised, but she doesn’t have a PayPal account and did give the caller all her personal information.
Caller reports an SIV driving recklessly along Highway 2 in Eileen.
Caller reports an injured deer in a snowbank along Highway G in Eileen; officer on scene reports deer dispatched.
Caller from Washburn reports he has water coming out of the bathroom of his home and needs the water shut off; public works crews alerted.
Caller reports a vehicle swerving all over the road and then spinning out into a ditch along Highway 2; officer on scene reports one man in custody on drunken-driving charges.
Caller reports a truck on fire in the driveway of a home on Spider Lake Circle in Iron River; officer on scene reports one man in custody on unspecified charges.
Caller from Iron River requests an officer stop and talk to her because she is lonely and feels like drinking.
2/16
Caller reports an injured deer along Highway 63 in Kelly; officer on scene reports deer with broken leg dispatched.
Caller from Iron River reports her SUV with the keys left inside stolen from her home on Bohn Street.
Caller reports an SUV stuck in snow drifts at Two Lakes Campground in Drummond; officer on scene reports vehicle towed from snow.
Caller reports an SUV swerving all over the road along Highway 2 in Hughes.
Caller reports her grandmother’s stolen SUV is driving on Highway 2 near Iron River and caller is following it; officer on scene reports vehicle stopped in Brule and returned to owner.
Caller reports an SUV went across the oncoming lane of Highway 13 and into a ditch near Bayview.
Caller from Bayview reports the neighbor’s kids are riding their snowmobiles on her and along Washington Avenue; officer on scene reports parent spoken to and will keep the kids in line.
Caller reports hitting a deer along Highway 13 in Barksdale.
2/17
Caller from Washburn reports a snowmobile is in the alley behind her home on Bayfield Street again; officer on scene reports snowmobilers spoken with and trail-groomer contacted and urged to post more signs.
Caller reports named party is in an apartment building on Fourth Street in Washburn and he was warned not to be on the premises; officer on scene unable to locate.
Caller reports a semi in the ditch along Highway 2 near Iron River; officer on scene reports driver and truck company arranging tow.
Caller reports a car with five kids inside has been tearing around Cable; officer on scene reports car located and stopped.
Officer on patrol reports one man in custody on warrants from Superior after police received a tip that a wanted man was in a home in the 72000 block of Talso Road in Tripp.
Caller reports one of her foster kids threatened another one at their home on Ondossagon Road in Barksdale.
Caller reports a chimney fire at a home on Meador Trail in Bell; fire crews alerted.
Caller reports a big semi tire in the middle of traffic on Highway 63 near Mason; officer on scene unable to locate.
Caller from a gasoline station in Washburn reports someone drove off without paying for $33 in fuel.
