Bayfield County will hold two information sessions on how to apply for business and resident COVID-19 relief grants.
The sessions will be held in-person at the Bayfield County Board Room on the second floor of the courthouse and virtually on Friday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 21 beginning at 10:30 a.m. for residential grants and 11 a.m. for business grants.
Residential-grant ($5,000) sessions will go from 10:30 – 11 a.m. and business-grant ($10,000) sessions will go from 11-11:30 a.m.
Residents can phone into the July 16 session at +1 715-318-2087, 939471856# and the July 21 session at 1-715-318-2087, 649622545#.
For instructions on joining virtually, visit the county website or Facebook page.
Information provided by Bayfield County.
