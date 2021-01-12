Bayfield County is accepting applications for $8,361 in emergency food and shelter funding awarded for county programs.
A local board made up of county, city, tribal, emergency management, United Way, Red Cross, homeless, veteran and ministerial representatives will determine how the funds will be distributed among local emergency food and shelter programs. The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive funds and any additional funds made available under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
The Local Board will distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Bayfield County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with the Red Cliff Tribe, the BRICK Ministries, Northwood’s Women Inc., Northwest Wisconsin Community Services Agency, Ashland Cares, Cable Community Farm and Bayfield County Human Services. These agencies were responsible for providing hundreds of meals and nights of lodging for area residents
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds may contact Mark Abeles-Allison with Bayfield County, (715) 373-6181 or via email at markaa@bayfieldcounty.org or at PO 878, 117 E Fifth Street, Washburn Wisconsin, 54891. The deadline for applications is Jan. 25.
