Editor's note: The Ashland School District, which is on spring break this week, did not respond to requests for information about its plans for students' return.
Washburn and Bayfield school districts are working to tide students over until the schools’ proposed April 6 reopening.
The Washburn School District has been preparing for a closure for several weeks as coronavirus concerns mounted. It had plans in place to deliver education and meals outside school walls before Gov. Tony Evers ordered schools closed Monday.
“We’re as ready as we can be,” Washburn Superintendent Tom Wiatr said.
The school district provides all students from 4K to 12th grade with personal devices for digital lessons, and for the purposes of the mandated closure it was just a matter of converting to digital as the primary means to provide lessons, Wiatr said.
Teachers, who will be working remotely, put in long hours over the weekend to get their digital classrooms ready to roll and their confidence is high, he said.
But some students don’t have access to the Internet or ways to get to WiFi hotspots. They will be sent home with informational packets with projects and assignments today. The school also will deliver lesson plans when necessary.
“It’s a little old-school, a little unorthodox,” Wiatr said.
And if the mandated closure extends beyond April 6, technology specialist David Dandeneau is working with Internet providers to try to set up communitywide WiFi hotspots.
To keep students fueled for learning at home, the district will send students who request food service home with prepackaged meals to last them through Monday. Afterward, the school will make meals available for pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. or deliver them directly to homes.
However, this service will not be provided during Washburn’s scheduled spring break from March 30 to April 3.
The closure mandate affects all school programming, including before- and after-school activities, athletic extracurricular practices and competitions, and weekend event.
However, the school will set up a hotline for students to reach school counseling services during the closure.
The doors will shut on district buildings at 5:30 p.m. today, and access will be limited to essential personnel.
Washburn library
Although plans could change as the situation evolves, the Washburn Public Library will be shuttered while the schools are closed, Director Darrell Pendergrass said.
The library isn’t in a panic, he said, but if the goal is to prevent people from congregating to stop the spread of COVID-19, it makes sense to close if the schools are closed.
Its closure will prevent students from accessing WiFi inside the building, but the library’s free WiFi typically can be accessed from its parking lot, alley and street.
“And we’ll be here,” Pendergrass said. “Someone will be in the building.”
Staff will be working in the building during the closure, and they plan to hand out items to patrons who order them. But those plans could change, Pendergrass said.
Patrons will also have access to digital library services, such as e-books, e-audios, digital magazines and videos with a library card at no cost by visiting wplc.overdive.com.
Bayfield schools
Officials from the Bayfield School District did not respond to requests for information as to how they intended to provide education and perhaps provide hot food during the closure.
On Tuesday schools Superintendent Jeffrey Gordon posted a letter saying that although the school is closed, anyone who needs to pick up personal items at the school may do so between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. today. Call ahead, though, if possible to make arrangements.
If the closure extends beyond April 6, virtual learning options are being explored. The closure coincides in part with the district’s scheduled spring break from March 23-27.
The school district also said it would offer breakfast and lunch at community sites starting Thursday and continuing through the closure.
The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa also has said the tribe will open its summer food service program to distribute meals because of the schools’ and Early Childhood Center’s closures.
Lunches will be available to pick up between 11 a.m. and noon starting Thursday at the Food Distribution Building, Hillside Playground, New Housing’s Housing Parking Lot, Birch Bark Trail Park, Bayfield School, Bayfield Town Hall and La Pointe School.
All meals will be grab and go; for more information call 715-779-3740.
Bayfield library
Bayfield Carnegie Library is closing to the public beginning today and will remain closed until at least April 6, Director Blair Nelson said.
However, the library will still check out items to people and hand them out at the door.
“We want to be sure we can still provide services,” Nelson said.
As for any students who need Internet access, the library’s WiFi works pretty well in the parking lot, he said.
