One month after a late-November winter storm buried Washburn beneath 31 inches of snow, the city continues to grapple with the aftermath. But a fire-hydrant-clearing raffle is adding a bit of wintertime fun — and exercise — to the efforts.
Although clearing roads, alleys and Bayfield Street sidewalks demanded much of the city’s attention during the post-storm weeks, 165 fire hydrants also laid buried underneath mounds of snow and needed rescuing.
Those snow-covered hydrants could pose a problem for the Washburn Fire Department should firefighters be called to battle a blaze.
Fire Chief Michael Pedersen said he has been driving around the city and noticed quite a few hydrants had been cleared. The Fire Department takes 3,000-gallon tankers along with pumper engines to fires so firefighters can start spraying water right away. Meanwhile, firefighters dig out the hydrants.
Firefighter Cole Pearson, who has been urging residents to help clear the hydrants, said a tanker can run dry in a “handful of minutes” and hydrants are much more effective.
To pull their weight in the cleanup effort, Pearson and his daughters, 6-year-old Adalyn and 4-year-old Briella, took shovel in hand Christmas Eve to clear a few hydrants.
The tykes’ time on hydrant-clearing duty is documented on Washburn’s Facebook page, which is where anyone with a selfie photo of themselves and a hydrant they cleared can enter a raffle for prizes, including two general admission tickets to Big Top Chautauqua, a $10 gift certificate to Benoit Cheese and Bayfield County swag, including winter hats, ChapStick or water bottles.
The Bayfield County Health Department is sponsoring the raffle in the interest of civic involvement and the desire to see people outside and active during the winter months, health officer Sara Wartman said.
And the department’s mission to promote public safety also prompted the raffle to reward people for helping to clear the hydrants in case of a fire, she said.
The young Pearson girls, who already have three photos in the contest, aren’t so much interested in the prizes, their father said. They received a different sort of bonus.
“Their reward was I took them sledding,” Pearson said.
To enter the raffle post a selfie and the hydrant — with its street and approximate location — on facebook.com/pg/cityofwashburngovernment/posts/ along with #WashburnDigOut2019. The drawing will occur after New Year’s Day.
