Snowmobile

Bayfield County snowmobile trails opened at 6 a.m. Dec. 30. The trails are in early-season condition after decent snowfall throughout the county, but wet areas still require some packing to get a hard frost in the ground.

Snowmobile clubs were out opening gates, clearing trails of downed trees and packing trails Wednesday. Grooming operations have started in most areas, but some areas require more freezing down in order to groom. Detailed reports from snowmobile club trail reporters are posted on Snowtracks and at www.travelbayfieldcounty.com along with closures due to logging activity.

Many Bayfield County cross-country ski trails are also open and being groomed.

Links to trail conditions for all types of trails can be found at www.travelbayfieldcounty.com/trails; you can also sign up for text or email notifications for Snowmobile Trail Reports by clicking on the “Notify Me” icon on the that website.

Information provided by Bayfield County Tourism Department.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments