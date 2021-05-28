The COVID-19 pandemic that brought most everything to a halt in the Bay Area also allowed some folks to reexamine what they were doing and how they were doing it.
Case in point is Bayfield County’s Aging and Disabilities Resource Center, which for years has provided senior meals at locations scattered across the county.
Prior to the pandemic, the department hosted meals four days a week in Washburn and Barnes, once a month in Iron River and weekly in Port Wing. The shut-down has allowed county Aging and Disabilities Services Manager Carrie Linder to reconsider the location and frequency of those meals.
She now is kicking off a series of listening sessions across the county, asking seniors to weigh in on whether the meal locations — and other services provided by the county — make sense.
“Iron River and Washburn are two communities that have grocery stores and restaurants, more services and transportation in Washburn in particular,” Linder said. “So it made me look at our county and how many other small communities in it that are considered to be food deserts — no decent grocery store, few restaurants or only seasional restaurants, in rural areas — and ask, ‘Where are we lacking and where are the disparities? How can we provide access to those communities?’”
The meals are open to anyone 60 and older regardless of income, though the agency goes out of its way to target low-income, rural and minority populations.
During normal times, the meals were much more than simple food service, Linder said, and she wants to be sure all seniors in the county have access to them.
“Prior to the pandemic, people would come together and literally break bread, but they would also socialize, play cards, drink coffee,” she said. “While (the meals) aren’t providing daily nutrician, they do provide a consistent point of contact – to build rapport and trust between our staff and seniors who say, ‘That person keeps coming to our meals, maybe they can help me with this other issue.’”
The county’s geography makes ensuring equal access particularly difficult.
“It’s almost if you took a paint brush and splattered it on the wall, all these little communities scattered all over,” Linder said. “It’s a significant challenge to provide seniors the resources they need to live the lives they choose that are as healthy as possible.”
Thus the listening sessions. Linder and her staff will gather comments from clients and potential clients about how and where meals can best be served, and at the same time, ask about other services they might be able to offer.
“Dollars are finite,” she said. “We have to do the best we can with what we have. We’re one of the five oldest counties in the state and the second-lowest population density, while also being geographically second largest
It really is a fine balance. How needy are people? How easy is it to get transportation? Where are there year-round restaurants and groceries, access to a pantry like in Corny?Who has what and who has next to nothing available to them? We have to ask these questions as we decide on services.”
Linder said her goal is to resume meal services by the end of the summer, so long as the pandemic cooperates.
“We have to get people vaccinated,” she said. “I tell people, ‘Take one for grandma. Get a vaccination.’”
