Bayfield County scheduled three drive-through flu clinics for October but the Health Department already ran out of high-dose vaccine due to overwhelming demand at the Oct. 7 clinic in Washburn.
“There will not be high-dose flu vaccine available at the Drummond and Port Wing sites for the general public unless you have already reserved a high-dose through Jan Victorson, Bayfield County emergency manager,” said Sara Wartman, public health officer.
The county reserved a few high-dose flu vaccines for public safety professionals working with ambulance services, fire departments and police departments.
“So, if you are a volunteer EMT in Herbster and your ambulance director reserved a high-dose flu vaccine for you, we are keeping those doses to the side for you because of the nature of your work with sick individuals and front-line status working in your communities,” Wartman said.
Anyone who wants a high-dose flu shot should contact their health care provider or check with local pharmacies.
Health care providers are urging people to get immunized against the flu as a way to more quickly diagnose between it and COVID-19 because their symptoms overlap.
By eliminating the flu as the possible cause of illness, health care providers can better allocate resources. That’s essential as it’s possible hospital beds could become scarce in the midst of a pandemic.
Low-dose vaccines are available at the Bayfield clinics for $30, and the Health Department accepts Medicaid, Medicare and Badger Care. The county will have a limited number of free doses to offer to people who are uninsured or underinsured. But if someone has a billing source, the immunization will be billed.
Children ages 6 months through 18 years of age receive the vaccinations for free, and officials urge parents to take advantage of the drive-through clinics.
Drummond will host a clinic at the Fire Hall, 52650 Front Ave., on Wednesday, and an Oct. 20 event will be held at Port Wing Fire Hall, 83030 Pennsylvania Ave. Both clinics run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Essentia Health also is offering flu shots to the community at its Ashland Clinic from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and at Super One Foods on Thursday.
“This year might be the most important year for a flu shot ever,” Dr. Aaron Phillipps, an infectious disease specialist at Essentia, said in a news release. “Cold weather pushes us indoors and the close quarters allow for easier person-to-person transmission of respiratory viruses such as influenza and COVID-19. An outbreak of illness can overfill and overtax our hospitals. We have a vaccine against the flu that can help keep our cases down and keep our hospital beds available when they are needed.”
The flu vaccine is recommended for people 6 months and older, including people with compromised immune systems and chronic medical conditions.
For more information call the Bayfield County Health Department at 715-373-6109.
