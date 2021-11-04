BRESSETTE, Reese E., Saxon, fleeing an officer, state prison, extended supervision, probation, $541.
COMPTON, Joshua V., Ashland, possession of a controlled substance, probation, $475.
CORBINE, Shaun M., Bayfield, domestic battery, bail jumping, criminal damage to property, domestic battery as a repeat offender, battery to an officer, domestic false imprisonment as a repeat offender, state prison, extended supervision, probation, $4,224.
JANECEK, Todd C., Sandwich, Ill., failure to report to jail, local jail, $466.
WOODHULL, Benjamin R., Brule, driving while intoxicated-fourth offense, local jail, probation, two-year license revocation, $1,769.
