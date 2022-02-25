Courts

GREGOIRE, David L., Mason, criminal damage to property as a repeat offender, probation, $476.

Lagrew, Michael J., Bayfield County Jail, first-degree intentional homicide, state prison, $14,350.

THOMPSON, Veronica J., Bayfield, domestic disorderly conduct, probation, $566.

WARD, Maureen K., Ashland, resisting arrest, $466.

WESTLUND, Paul N., Washburn, driving while intoxicated-fourth offense, probation, license revoked, $1,769.

