The Bayfield County Health Department on Tuesday canceled this week's appointments for patients scheduled to receive the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson. The Health Department is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Food and Drug Administration along with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

“We feel this is the safest step to take at this time,” Sara Wartman, Health Officer of Bayfield County, said in a release. “There are no changes or cancelations for residents with a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine appointment."

The Health Department plans to reschedule clients with a different COVID-19 vaccine as supplies become available or coordinate with other vaccinating partners in the area to ensure access for residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

More than 6.8 million doses of the Janssen vaccine have been administered in the U.S. to date. The CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the Janssen vaccine. All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. Bayfield County Health Department has received no reports of serious adverse side effects from residents who have already received a Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

However, COVID-19 vaccine safety of utmost importance. The CDC and FDA are recommending a pause on administration of the Janssen vaccine to allow time to investigate these cases. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was to convene on Wednesday, April 15, to further review these cases and assess their potential significance.

People who have received the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider. Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html.

To view the joint CDC and FDA Statement on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s0413-JJ-vaccine.html For more information on COVID-19 disease activity across Wisconsin or in Bayfield County, go to: https://www.dhs

