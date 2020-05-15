Bayfield County announced Friday its ATV/UTV trails have officially opened, as have Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest trails.
Crews continue to clean up debris from last year’s heavy snow. Washouts will be repaired as soon as possible, and logging is taking place on at least one section of the trail.
Trail conditions are variable and in early spring condition. The county’s Forestry and Parks Department asks people to report downed trees or other problems to 715-373-6114.
