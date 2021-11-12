The Bayfield Chamber and Visitor Bureau is inviting residents to drop off new or gently used coats, sweaters, hats, mittens and other warm clothing as part of the state Department of Tourism’s Big Bundle Up campaign.
The campaign is a statewide collection program running through Jan. 7. This is the eleventh year of the Wisconsin Big Bundle Up. To date, the program has collected nearly 200,000 warm winter items to help families in need. Donating winter clothes is the perfect way to give to Wisconsin families in need as the holiday giving season approaches.
A box will be located at the Bayfield chamber, 42 S. Broad St., for donors to drop off warm clothing items. All items donated at this location will be given to the School District of Bayfield for local children and families. For more information about why the Bayfield Chamber and Visitor Bureau is participating in the Big Bundle Up, please contact Kati Anderson.
Information provided by Bayfield Chamber and Visitor Bureau.
