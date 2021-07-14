After missing a year due to COVID, The Bay Days 1-mile, 5K and 10K runs return on
Saturday at 8 a.m. Sometimes used as an early test for runners training for the popular Memorial Medical Center Whistlestop Marathon from Iron River to Ashland, the Bay Days run begins at the Sixth Street Beach tunnel on the Ashland Waterfront Trail.
Bay Days is a runners-only race and excludes animals, strollers, bikes, skates, etc. It is open to all ages. Registration can be found at https://www.ashlandbaydays.com/15.html.
Day-of-race registration will also be available.
