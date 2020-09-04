The July 2016 floods in Northern Wisconsin have gone down in the record books as some of the worst the region has ever endured. Many places in Bayfield, Ashland and Iron County had over a foot of rain come down in less than 12 hours.
“It was a major rain event, one that could be described as life-threatening,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Stewart. “The rain came in a short amount of time, and the water didn’t have any place to go.”
The storm that hit Ashland County may have been a symptom of climate change; over the past several years, severe storms have pounded northwest Wisconsin again and again cumulatively causing tens of millions of dollars in damage.
Now, a natural flood-management program being pioneered in Ashland County offers hope that future storms may cause less damage to property and infrastructure such as roads, culverts and bridges that have all too often been taken out by flooding.
The program is called Rebuilding Natural Infrastructure in Ashland County and is being funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. According to Kyle Magyera of the Wisconsin Wetlands Association, which will help to manage the project, the effort is the first of its kind in Wisconsin and perhaps in the nation. The goal: to restore wetlands upstream of rivers and creeks, allowing them to hold back water and giving it a place to go rather than rushing downstream in an uncontrollable torrent.
“The big thing is the emphasis on nature-based solutions,” he said. “Typically, communities that receive planning grants are focused on structural mitigation, where you buy out homes, where you armor the road or upsize a culvert.”
Magyera said the new, $200,000 FEMA program seeks to identify where problems that cause water to rapidly enter rivers and creeks can be fixed, so that water is delayed from going downstream.
“It’s trying to figure out where you store the water and manage it with our natural infrastructure,” he said. “The primary goal is to come up with practices that are low-tech, with minimal engineering, and affordable.”
Marshlands and swamps would in a natural environment perform that duty, but logging, roads, agriculture and other changes to the landscape have heavily altered such natural flood control.
Although regional flooding has always been a problem, it is the greater intensity and frequency of flooding events that has brought increased attention to the issue. Ashland County Administrator Clark Schroeder said the existing cycle of damage and repairs is unsustainable.
“From a public safety and economic perspective, we need to explore new ways to reduce damages, especially with more severe storms and a landscape that is prone to flooding,” he said.
Schroeder said the effort is aimed at decreasing the velocity of the water headed downstream, thus decreasing its energy and the potential for it to cause erosion.
“That obviously impacts the infrastructure projects, the culverts and roads,” he said.
Schroeder said Ashland County is being used as a trial to determine what actually works.
“Ashland has had enough damage over the years that FEMA feels this would be a good spot to do a demonstration project,” he said. “We are very excited about this. It is very good news for the county to help develop these ideas to decrease water rates in high rain events.”
Over the next two years, the county will work with state and federal agencies to evaluate restoration opportunities. The project has three main goals: to identify areas that can be damaged by flooding and upstream erosion hazards, to prioritize opportunities to prevent that flooding as well as to update the county’s hazard mitigation program to include wetland and floodplain restoration strategies.
State Hazard Mitigation Officer Robyn Fennig works for Wisconsin Emergency Management and recommended the project for FEMA approval.
“This project is the first in Wisconsin to evaluate how nature-based solutions can help reduce the risk of catastrophic impacts to infrastructure from heavy precipitation events in degraded watersheds,” she said. “Knowing how wetland and stream restoration can reduce potential damages will help us identify cost-effective ways to not only reduce disaster impacts, but enhance waterways that provide so many benefits to our State.”
Ashland County Land Conservationist MaryJo Gingras agrees that Ashland County will benefit from the program, saying that the county is looking forward to going forward with three or four demonstration projects with hopes of doing even more work.
“In the future we would be looking for additional funds to implement additional projects around the watershed in the county where there are additional problems,” she said.
The need for projects to slow the flow of water is obvious, she said.
“Anywhere we have culvert washouts or bridge washouts, those would be areas where we would want to look at water storage on the landscape,” she said. “You can imagine how many washouts we had during the 2016 and 2018 floods; places that are prone to culvert and road washouts, those would all be potential project areas.”
