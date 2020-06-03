Bayfield wins grants for $2.6M harbor project

The Apostle Islands/Chequamegon Bay Community Funds MADE 17 grants totaling $49,108 to local nonprofits and the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa for community-based programs.

"We are honored to distribute these grants which help sustain our vibrant, healthy communities,” said Ruth Oppedahl, new director of the Community Funds.  “These grants are possible because of the generous contributions of donors who have supported our endowments over the last twenty years and counting.  Their gifts will continue to grow in perpetuity.”

Some of the projects include repair of the historic fountain at the entrance to Bayfield, farmer’s markets and gardening on Madeline Island, Native American music at the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua, and volunteer trail management in Bayfield.

The organizations and governments that received grants, their funding levels and projects are:

From the Apostle Islands Community Fund:

Bayfield County for Superior Adventures, $1,500

Bayfield Heritage Association for Bayfield Video Archives Digitization, $5,000

City of Bayfield for Building Volunteer Capacity for Bayfield Trails, $5,000

Friends of the Apostle Islands National Lakes for Capacity Building,  $4,000

La Pointe Center for Garden Master's Friday Farmer's Market, $1,890

Madeline Island Public Library for Refills Not Landfills: youth plastic project, $4,200

Recreation and Fitness Resources for Aspire Martial Arts Program support, $5,000

Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa for Artful Healing, Natures Path to Wellness, $2,478

From the Grutzner Madeline Island Fund:

 

La Pointe Center for Positivity Children's Theatre artist support, $1,165

Madeline Island Community Gardening Project for food share program, $4,000

St. John's United Church of Christ for community life and spirit, $3,000         

From the Human Rights Fund:

Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua for Native American Community Connections Series, $5,000

From the Michael Madeline Island Fund:

La Pointe Center for Positivity Children's Theatre scholarships, $1,575

Madeline Island Public Library for Children's Flash Mob Theater, $1,000

Town of La Pointe for Greenwood Cemetery Chapel walkway extension, $1,300

From the Red Cliff/Miskawaabikaang Fund: 

Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa for Artful Healing, Natures Path to Wellness, $1,000

From the West Wind Fund:

Bayfield Heritage Association for historic fountain repair, $2,000

 

The Apostle Islands/Chequamegon Community Funds were established in 2000 and 2011 respectively. The Funds are administered by the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation.

Information provided by Apostles Islands/Chequamegon Community Funds.

 

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

