Guard

Myla Halvorson holds high school senior portraits of her sons, Sjan Bystrom, 25, left, who serves with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 128th Infantry Battalion in Afghanistan and his brother Bram Bystrom, 19, a member of the Ashland unit of the National Guard’s 829th Engineer Company that is in Kuwait.

Myla Halverson has two sons serving in the Middle East, one in Kuwait and the other in Afghanistan. As news broke this week of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq, she and other local families with loved ones in the Mideast prayed that they would escape harm.

