Here in the Northwoods, there are trees and timber everywhere — but not a board to spare.
Such is the dilemma for Bay-Area builders, suppliers and homeowners hoping to capitalize on COVID-created spare time to tackle home-building or improvement projects.
Several of North America’s largest lumber mills cut back production when the pandemic hit, both to protect employees and in anticipation of an economic slowdown
But the mills didn’t anticipate the rush that would come when homeowners found themselves at home with plenty of spare time on their hands. The result: plummeting supplies and unprecedented high prices.
Wood costs are up 49% from this same time last year, according to Madison’s Lumber Reporter, a leading resource for the construction industry.
That leaves Dave Schaeffer, purchasing manager at Carlson Building Supplies in Ashland, getting creative and rationing scarce lumber.
“If customers come in and commit to their projects,” Shaeffer said, “options can be presented.”
The challenge for Carlson, Schaeffer said, is to search far and wide for building materials while staying flexible.
“For me, it’s using multiple sources, and staying on top of it,” he said. “For example, if we can’t get 8-foot boards, we’ll order 16-foot and cut them in half ourselves.”
Builder-remodeler Jim Steffenson, owner of Bayfield-based Steffenson Carpentry, said he and other contractors have no choice but to pass costs on to customers — when they even can find supplies. Cedar, in particular, is hard to come by, he said.
“A lot of cedar comes from the West Coast,” Steffenson said. “The heavy fires burned up some of that supply, and fires also slowed rail cars from getting to us what inventory there was.”
The shortage doesn’t seem to be easing even as the typically-slow winter season begins. Data from the National Association of Home Builders show costs increased more than 20% more in just the past four weeks. NAHB estimates that in 2020, it costs $16,000 more to build an average single-family home than it did pre-pandemic.
Like Steffenson, Hans Dahl, president of Dahl Construction in Washburn, is seeking creative ways to try to keep up with demand for services.
"The increased prices in materials haven’t slowed things down for us,” he said. “We tend to do all bid work so we will shop around and buy in bulk to help maintain our overall budget. We have seen a few customers who would like to wait on their projects until the prices come back down."
These hefty and unexpected increases must be translating into less new housing starts, and less renovation work. Right?
Not so, said Steffenson. In fact? Quite the opposite.
“I haven’t seen anything like this since the ‘80s,” said Steffenson, who has more than 50 years of industry experience. “We’re busier than ever because of COVID-19 and the low interest rates.”
Rates that are at close to all-time lows, said Kyle Ellefson, Vice President at Northern State Bank in Ashland.
“Construction rates are the lowest I have seen since I have been here,” said Ellefson, who has been with the bank for six years. “Lots of people are looking to refinance. It’s a great time for that.”
But industry experts say it won’t be a great time to buy building supplies for quite a while.
“Next year could be similar to 2020,” Schaeffer said. “I really don’t know what 2021 will bring. Shortages of product are always there. One week it could be vinyl, the next week steel.”
Meanwhile, Steffenson and his team will continue to pound away. However long it may take to get everything he needs.
“There is a backlog,” he said, “and certainly a longer timeline for ordering stuff.”
