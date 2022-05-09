soccer

(Contributed photo by Kevin Scott)

Heart O’ North Conference girls soccer programs Ashland and Washburn/Bayfield have held a firm grip atop the conference standings all season, with the Oredockers (10-0, 6-0 in HON) possessing a one-game edge over the Castle Guards/Trollers co-op (9-1, 5-1 in HON). Washburn/Bayfield’s only loss this season was to the ‘Dockers in a 5-0 setback April 21 at Ponzio Stadium on the campus of Northland College.

