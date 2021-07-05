A rare opportunity for residents and visitors to hear early music performed on period instruments will open the Bayfield Summer Concert Series at the Bayfield Presbyterian Church at 5:30 p.m. July 15. After a 2020 COVID hiatus, the 24-year-old series will resume with an eight-concert season at the church, 306 Washington Ave., Bayfield.
Three renowned early music specialists from the Lyra Baroque Orchestra of St. Paul will perform 17th and 18th century music on period instruments. The ensemble will feature the harpsichord of Donald Livingston, the baroque violin of Gina Watson and viola da gamba of Julie Elhard. Each of these musicians has many credits, playing with Lyra Baroque Orchestra as well as many other baroque and early music consorts. These artists are known for bringing a rare freshness, color, and dimension to period music. The Lyra Baroque prides itself on being unusually accessible to audiences through captivating, relevant performances and educational programs that inspire future generations of musicians.
Bayfield Summer Concerts is organized by volunteers and supported in part by a grant from the Chequamegon Bay Arts Council and the Wisconsin Arts Board. COVID-19 precautions will be in place with distancing of social/family groups and masking for unvaccinated guests.
Information provided by Bayfield Summer Concert Series.
