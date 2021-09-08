Permits for balsam-bough harvesting in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest will be available through district offices beginning Monday, Sept. 13.
Those interested in obtaining a permit should call the district office nearest their harvesting activities to confirm hours and availability:
• Eagle River: 715-479-2827
• Glidden: 715-264-2511
• Hayward: 715-634-4821
• Lakewood: 715-276-6333
• Laona: 715-674-4481
• Medford: 715-748-4875
• Park Falls: 715-762-2461
• Washburn: 715-373-2667
If harvesting is for personal use, the local district office may issue a free-use permit. Commercial balsam-bough permits cost $80 for up to two tons of material. Additional permits cost $40 per ton. Transportation authorization tags allow for 200 pounds per tag. Permits and tags are valid for three months from the date of purchase.
It’s important that permittees protect forest resources while harvesting. Permittees must use only motor vehicle-designated roads and trails as shown on the forest’s motor vehicle use map, available at https://go.usa.gov/xMcmn. The forest also asks that permittees only harvest branches from the lower half of trees and not more than one-third of each branch to support regrowth.
Forest products permits information, including maps, is available at https://go.usa.gov/xM3Sv. District office staff can also answer questions, share maps of harvest areas and outline areas to avoid.
Information provided by U.S. Forest Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.