Mark Peterson looks out across the woods and waters of the Bad River basin and sees a river of unparalleled wildness and beauty.
But he also sees threats: Erosion that turns the river into a muddy soup. A patchwork of governments with different regulations in all the towns the river runs through. A fragile ecosystem that could be devastated by an oil spill or other damage.
That’s why Peterson, the former head of Northland College’s Sigurd Olson Environmental Institute and a volunteer for the Superior Rivers Watershed Association, is among a team of local supporters pushing to have the Bad River designated as a federal wild and scenic waterway.
Such a designation, proponents say, would establish a local stewardship council that would advise governments on how they could best protect the river. It also would allow access to federal money that could help pay for erosion control and other protections, and could even draw more tourists to the area, drawn by the lure of the river’s untamed wilderness.
But such a designation would take time and effort, and isn’t without potential opponents — those who fear federal mandates usurping local control, additional regulations and the loss of property tax revenue if lands were taken over by the government.
Supporters have answers to all those fears, and they’re beginning now to sell their idea to Northwoods residents — and to Congress.
What a designation does
Proponents want the Bad River designated as what is called a “partnership” wild and scenic waterway, something that is vastly different from the federally owned and managed version, Peterson said. Unlike the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway on the Wisconsin-Minnesota border, which is owned and managed by the National Park Service, partnership land is retained by its private owners.
Land adjacent to the river would continue to be governed by state, local and tribal laws and a wild-and-scenic designation would not alter public access to private or tribal land. No changes to local ordinances would be required, nor would any new federal permits or regulations be created. There would be no changes to land uses, nor would hunting and fishing regulations be changed, and access to river and watershed lands would be unaffected.
The partnership arrangement, included in the 1968 legislation that created Wild and Scenic Rivers, has been little used, Peterson said, but it offers advantages to local communities in that it keeps control in local hands.
“It would not change any private rules or regulations,” he said.
That community-friendly approach, combined with their own desire to protect the largely undeveloped river, brought unanimous support for the designation from the Ashland County Land and Water Conservation Committee, the Ashland County Board, the town of Morse, the Bad River Tribe and the Mellen City Council.
Though it wouldn’t change local control, a designation would bring National Park Service Funding and expertise to put into action an advisory stewardship plan that developed and approved by local communities, Peterson said.
Ashland County Conservationist Mary Jo Gingras said gaining wild-and-scenic status could bring $200,000 in annual grant funding for conservation.
“It could also help support Copper Falls State Park, because the river flows right through there. It would draw additional attention and tourism to Copper Falls,” she said.
The designation would also include tributaries to the Bad River including the Brunsweiler River, Tyler Forks and the Marengo River.
“The landowners there will also be protected; they will not have to give up any property,” Gingras said.
The fears
Town of Morse Chairman Jeff Ehrhardt is cautiously supportive of the designation, with one proviso — it has to be revenue neutral. Ehrhardt said the town simply can’t afford to lose taxable land in an era of revenue caps, when it’s extremely tough to find money for high-priority local expenses such as highway maintenance. Many of the nation’s 226 Wild and Scenic Rivers, including Wisconsin’s St. Croix and Wolf Rivers, have involved the federal government buying land, making it tax-exempt.
Ehrhardt said what Morse needs is what happened when the Bayfield Regional Conservancy bought some land in the town. The Conservancy agreed to make good any lost tax revenues in exchange for the town supporting the purchase.
For a Wild and Scenic designation to work for the town, like the Regional Conservancy land purchase, there have to be assurances the town won’t lose tax revenue, Ehrhardt said.
“We aren’t totally sold on it — we want to see more specifics on it — but it sounds like a good deal to us that will benefit our community,” Ehrhardt said. “It’s going to protect our environment for one thing. Potentially, it could lead to increased tourism for our area.”
The process
Supporters now must convince local residents and Congress to back their plan to have the 74 mile-long river, which flows from Lake Caroline in southern Ashland County to the Kakagon Sloughs on the shore of Lake Superior, added to the federal list. The first step in the process is a National Forest Service-funded three-year study to see if the river is eligible; whether it possesses outstanding values. The second major question is if the project is suitable, the major factor of which is local support. The process is entirely voluntary and in the hands of local communities that are members of a study committee; it may or may not lead to designation.
One of the products of a study would be a locally developed stewardship plan to guide river conservation that communities could voluntarily implement.
Peterson said he believes the Bad River is worthy of inclusion on the list of America’s most remarkable rivers.
“The Bad River is really a treasure for this local area,” he said. “It is treasure that is underappreciated by many. It provides many of our community members sustenance through wild rice or fisheries and outstanding recreation and economic opportunities through the tourism economy.”
