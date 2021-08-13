1911
Gov. S.S. Fifield's Camp Stella is prospering on Sand Island.
1921
Five ore boats left our harbor this week headed for Lake Erie.
1921
John Hill at the Old Settlers Club: Last survivor to carry Old Abe the War Eagle, mascot of the 8th Wisconsin Infantry.
1961
David Lindstrom and David Stephanson are finalists for the National Merit Scholarship.
1961
Capt. Bob Pufall of the Pufall Team received City Championship trophy for winning the city basketball tournament.
Ashland history trivia quiz
What year was the Chequamegon Bay Lighthouse completed? A: 1910 B: 1915 C: 1920 D: 1925
Last week’s quiz: When was the Dodd Gym completed and first baskeball game played there? Answer: 1937
