1911

Gov. S.S. Fifield's Camp Stella is prospering on Sand Island.

1921

Five ore boats left our harbor this week headed for Lake Erie.

1921

John Hill at the Old Settlers Club: Last survivor to carry Old Abe the War Eagle, mascot of the 8th Wisconsin Infantry.

1961

David Lindstrom and David Stephanson are finalists for the National Merit Scholarship.

1961

Capt. Bob Pufall of the Pufall Team received City Championship trophy for winning the city basketball tournament.

Ashland history trivia quiz

What year was the Chequamegon Bay Lighthouse completed? A: 1910 B: 1915 C: 1920 D: 1925

Last week’s quiz: When was the Dodd Gym completed and first baskeball game played there? Answer: 1937

