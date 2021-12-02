Winter parking regulations taken in the city of Ashland.
Under the rules, no parking is allowed between midnight and 6 a.m. on any residential street or avenue in the city. That excludes any street or avenue in the area between Lake Shore Drive and Main Street and Third Street between 14th Avenue East and Stuntz Avenue, where there will be no parking between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Odd-even parking is allowed on city streets and avenues between the hours of 6 a.m. and midnight unless signs indicate otherwise. This rule allows parking on odd numbered sides of streets on odd numbered days and on the even side of streets and avenues on even numbered days.
Any vehicle parked in violation of any of the provisions of the regulations may be towed away and impounded.
For more information visit coawi.org or call 715-682-7071.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.