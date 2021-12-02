Plow truck

Winter parking regulations taken in the city of Ashland.

Under the rules, no parking is allowed between midnight and 6 a.m. on any residential street or avenue in the city. That excludes any street or avenue in the area between Lake Shore Drive and Main Street and Third Street between 14th Avenue East and Stuntz Avenue, where there will be no parking between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Odd-even parking is allowed on city streets and avenues between the hours of 6 a.m. and midnight unless signs indicate otherwise. This rule allows parking on odd numbered sides of streets on odd numbered days and on the even side of streets and avenues on even numbered days.

Any vehicle parked in violation of any of the provisions of the regulations may be towed away and impounded.

For more information visit coawi.org or call 715-682-7071.

