The Ashland Fire Department’s newest firefighter/EMT is Sam Goecke of Omaha, Nebraska. Goecke received his fire training at Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Nebraska and has four years of experience as a firefighter/EMT at Vadnais Heights Fire Department and a year at Lake Elmo Fire Department, both in Minnesota.
Goecke also worked as an adjunct instructor at Century College and St. Cloud Technical College teaching other firefighters. Most recently, he spent two years as a firefighter/EMT at the Hibbing Fire Department.
Goecke brings his experience, enthusiasm and big smile to work every day. His greatest joy is his 5-year-old son, Bryton.
Information provided by Ashland Fire Department.
