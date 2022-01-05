The city of Washburn has joined Ashland in declaring a snow emergency, requiring roads and other city property to be cleared of cars to make way for snowplows.
Washburn issued its declaration Wednesday at about noon. It will take effect at midnight and run through noon on Thursday, Jan. 6, requiring vehicles to be removed from city streets, alleys and parking lots.
"Failure to comply may results in a citation," City Administrator Scott Kluver said in a release. "Please know that the police department will continue enforcing alternate-side parking after the snow emergency expires."
Ashland declared its emergency Tuesday before the storm hit.
"The public is reminded that all parking is prohibited on city streets until the snow emergency is lifted. Following the storm and the cleaning of the streets, odd-even winter parking rules will be in effect, with parking permitted on even-numbered sides of the streets on even days and on odd-numbered sides of the streets on odd days and off-street parking from midnight to 6 a.m. when the winter parking provisions are in effect. The no-parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. provisions in the downtown will remain in effect," the city said in its release.
The National Weather Service in Duluth said snow was expected to continue through Wednesday afternoon with high winds causing drifts and poor visibility across the Bay Area.
