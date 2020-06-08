The city of Ashland is recommending that residents keep their toilet lids closed for the next several weeks as crews perform tests on local sewer lines.
A company called Hydro-Klean will be in Ashland until about mid-July using cameras to inspect sewer lines. Cleaning the pipes and inspecting them will help locate spots where rainwater and other sources can enter the sanitary sewer system, causing sewer backups in basements and the wastewater treatment plant to overflow.
The pipes will be cleaned using a cleaning nozzle propelled from one manhole to the next using water under high pressure. The nozzle is then pulled back to the starting manhole. As the nozzle is pulled back, water scours the inside of the pipe. Any debris in the pipe is pulled back with the water. The debris is removed from the manhole with a vacuum unit. If roots are found they are cut with a root cutter.
The high pressure may affect a home’s plumbing. Residents may experience gurgling or bubbling water in the toilet bowl or, in rare cases, water splashing out of the bowl from the bowl itself. That’s why the city recommends keeping toilet lids closed.
Residents also may smell sewer gas from basement floor drains. If this does occur, flush your toilet and pour water into your floor drains. Sewer cleaning does not damage a home’s sewer system. The water that comes out is the water that is normally in the home’s system (drain traps), not water from the street sewer lines.
For more information call the Ashland Public Works Department at 715.682.7061.
Information provided by city of Ashland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.